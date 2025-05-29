Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

