Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 473,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 464,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 366,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 334,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 198,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of RYAM opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

