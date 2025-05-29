Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 402,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CXM stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

