Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE TSE opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

