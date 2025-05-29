Man Group plc Buys Shares of 16,982 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQH. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PSQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PSQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PSQ

In other PSQ news, Director Willie Langston bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,940.80. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSQ

PSQ Stock Down 14.0%

Shares of NYSE PSQH opened at $2.37 on Thursday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About PSQ

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.