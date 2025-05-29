Man Group plc Has $141,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,050 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $528.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

