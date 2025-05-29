Man Group plc Invests $147,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 97,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.48 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.