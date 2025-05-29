Man Group plc Invests $147,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 97,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Golden Ocean Group Price Performance
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.