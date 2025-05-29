Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

