Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 10,931 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Evolus by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Evolus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,069.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,231.78. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,139.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,241 shares of company stock worth $1,048,666 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.82.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
