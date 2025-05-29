Man Group plc Sells 14,851 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

