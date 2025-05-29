Man Group plc Takes $113,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 252,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,754,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Insider Activity at 8X8

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,997.27. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

