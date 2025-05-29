Man Group plc Takes $163,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,518,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

