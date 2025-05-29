MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,730,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

