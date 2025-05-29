Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 47,865 shares.
Mateon Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
