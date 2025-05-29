Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $20,204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $1,606,286 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

