Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

