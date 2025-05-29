Millennium Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

