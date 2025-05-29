Millennium Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 321.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,314 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $315.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

