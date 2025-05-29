Millennium Management LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,086,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 742,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 957,361 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 875,546 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.18. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

