MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,162 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Innoviva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

