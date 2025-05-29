MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 714 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

