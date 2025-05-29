Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

