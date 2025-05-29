Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 138,145 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,308,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

