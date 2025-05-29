Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $48.63 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 362,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,627,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.2% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.