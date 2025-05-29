NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.66. 315,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 254,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

NanoViricides Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

