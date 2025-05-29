Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 852,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE NVGS opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

