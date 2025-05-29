Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,557,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

