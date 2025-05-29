Nellore Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nellore Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,326 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 23.5% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $179,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

