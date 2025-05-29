Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,949 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.