NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in NewMarket by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Down 2.3%

NEU stock opened at $631.81 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $653.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.04.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

