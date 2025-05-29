News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in News were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

