Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,426,457.50. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.