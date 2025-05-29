Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $430.95 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.