North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 418,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 360,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.67%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

