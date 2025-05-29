Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.13. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,463,786 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

