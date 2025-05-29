Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.