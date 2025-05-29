Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 424.4% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 424.4% from the April 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000.
NYSE NEA opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.06.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
