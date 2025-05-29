Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,759,570 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 513.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research firms have commented on WOOF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

