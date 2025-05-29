Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $146.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

