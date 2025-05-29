Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

