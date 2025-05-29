Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1st Source by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCE opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

