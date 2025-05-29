Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

RYTM stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $457,647.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,313.81. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

