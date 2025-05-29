nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,434,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after acquiring an additional 224,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.75.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

