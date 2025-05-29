NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,774 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 18.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,695,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 204,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 23,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

