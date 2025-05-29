NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

