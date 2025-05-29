NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

