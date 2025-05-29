Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Opera Stock Up 1.6%

OPRA stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

