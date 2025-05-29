Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,734 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

