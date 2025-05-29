Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Oxford Industries stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.02%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

