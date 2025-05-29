Panoramic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 58,868 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,627,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,290,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $724,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the period. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,036.8% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $242,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

